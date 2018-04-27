Amy Schumer Hospitalized for "Horrible" Kidney Infection

It's been a tough few days for Amy Schumer.
On the heels of the release of her new movie, I Feel Pretty, the comedienne revealed she was recently hospitalized for a "horrible kidney infection."
"Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection," the star wrote on Instagram on Friday, posting photos of her in a hospital bed and friends and family supporting her.
She also thanked her doctors, her "bad ass" nurses and her husband "who's name is, I want to say, Chris?" in the post. Of course, she was referring to Chris Fischer. In addition, she gave a shout-out to her sister Kim Caramele (a.k.a "Kimby") and her personal assistant Molly "who have been by my side the whole time."
While Schumer wrote she posted the photos because she looked "sexy as hell," she also admitted she had further bad news to share. The Trainwreck star wrote that she was supposed to go to the London opening of I Feel Pretty but that her doctors have since told her "that's a no go."
"I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there," she added. "But I need to put my health first."
Schumer then wrote that she was "so grateful for all the support" the movie has received and encouraged her fans to see the film.
"I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world," she added. "It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."