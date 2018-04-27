Avengers: Infinity War Reviews Highlight Thanos and "Real Sacrifices"

Avengers: Infinity War brings out the best in its heroes—and the worst in its villains.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Marvel Studios' blockbuster unites Drax (Dave Bautista) Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Winter Soldier/White Wolf (Sebastian Stan), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) against their common enemy: Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Thanos is on a smash and grab to collect all six Infinity Stones, giving him unlimited power in his quest to "balance" the universe by wiping out half of its population. Aided by his "children"—The Black Order's Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw) and Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor)—Thanos is almost unstoppable.

Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters now, is rated PG-13.

Here's what critics are saying about the 19th chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: