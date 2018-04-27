Jersey Shore Romance Rewind: A Timeline of Ronnie and Sammi's Rocky Relationship

Sometimes reality TV feels a little too real.

And Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admitting he was still in love with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola on last night's Jersey Shore Family Vacation, even though he was about to welcome his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley, felt like watching a car wreck, where you just can't look away despite knowing you totally should.

Ronnie and Sammi's relationship drama dominated the MTV reality hit during its original six-season run from 2009-2012...and is still the main topic of conversation in the Family Vacation Miami house, despite Sammi choosing not to return. Arguably one of reality TV's rockiest romances, we decided to take a stroll down memory lane...but you might want to fasten your seat belts before we take off because this one gets very bumpy.