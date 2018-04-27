Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West for His "Great Service"

The bromance between Kanye West and President Donald Trump continues.
The two have often said positive things about each other online and in the press and the rapper recently expressed his support for the U.S. leader again in a Twitter spree earlier this week, calling him his "brother." Trump thanked Kanye at the time and on Friday, he praised the rapper on Twitter.
"Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff!" he tweeted. "Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history)."
Trump, who Democrats and other opponents often criticize over his policies and record on race relations, referred to Chance the Rapper—who tweeted on Wednesday, "Black people don't have to be democrats," and a Cleveland-based pastor who is a member of the president's executive transition team and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump.
"I have known Kanye for a little bit, I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday. "Kanye looks, and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country, okay? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment the lowest it's been in now almost 19 years...He sees that stuff, and he's smart. He says, 'Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'"
"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," Kanye tweeted on Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
"Thank you Kanye, very cool!" Trump replied at the time.
"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same," Kanye continued. "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."
Kanye also shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" Trump 2016 campaign hat.
Kanye later posted, "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."
Kim Kardashian, who does not support Trump and who the politician had body-shamed in a Howard Stern Show interview in 2013 while she was pregnant with her and Kanye's first child North West, later defended her husband as a "free thinker" and slammed the way some of the media has portrayed him regarding his recent tweets.
Kanye's tweets about Trump drew concern from John Legend, who has often criticized the president, and the singer soon texted Kanye with his thoughts. The rapper shared part of their text exchange, which ended positively, on Twitter.
Kanye and Donald also praised each other publicly before the election.
A year earlier, after the rapper declared at the 2015 MTV VMAs that he planned on running for president himself in 2020, Trump told Rolling Stone that Kanye is "actually a different kind of person than people think. He's a nice guy...I hope to run against him someday." He also said the rapper "has "had very nice things about me in the past...extremely positive things."
Soon after the U.S. leader won the 2016 election, the outspoken rapper drew boos onstage at a concert after telling the audience that while he didn't vote, he "would've voted for Trump." A month later, Kanye met the president at Trump Tower in New York City, with Trump later telling reporters the two were friends.
In his Twitter spree earlier this week, Kanye appeared to reiterate his intention to run for president, tweeting, "2024."
He later added, "When we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one."