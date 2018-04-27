New Whitney Trailer Reminds Us Why We'll Always Love Whitney Houston

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 7:37 AM

Roadside Attractions reminded fans just how much they miss Whitney Houston on Friday when it debuted its new trailer for the documentary Whitney.

The clip opens with the late singer's hit "I Have Nothing" playing in the background. As the trailer progresses, viewers see clips of Whitney's family members, including her mother, Cissy Houston, and her brothers, Gary and Michael. They also see her co-star from The Bodyguard Kevin Costner and music mogul Clive Davis. Her husband Bobby Brown makes an appearance, as well.

"You have three places to sing from—heart, minds, guts," Cissy says at one point. "She learned them all."

Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

The trailer also showcases home videos from Whitney's personal life, as well as footage from her legendary performances. However, as the teaser continues, viewers are also reminded of Whitney's struggles. 

"People think it's so damn easy," the late artist says at one point. "It's not."

Still, the love people had for the singer, who died in Feb. 11, 2012, is also evident.

"Everybody loved her," Cissy says at one point. "She was a little girl wishing upon a star, always trying to find her way back home." 

Watch the video to see the full trailer.

The movie is a joint release by Miramax and Roadside and is directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald. It hits theaters July 6.

