Stranger Things Season 3 Announces Production and Priah Ferguson Is Already Stealing the Show

Stranger Things season three, or Stranger Things 3 if you will, is officially in production. To mark the occasion, Netflix released the above video featuring all your old friends, like Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and David Harbour, and newcomers, like Maya Hawke and Cary Elwes, coming together for a table weird on April 20.

Much like Stranger Things season two, Priah Ferguson, Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica, steals the show in the video.

"Get out of here nerds," she says.

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

The details for Stranger Things season three are being kept under wraps, as per usual, but we do know a few things about the new characters coming to town. The Princess Bride star Elwes will play Mayor Kline, the mayor of Hawkins. He's described as "handsome, slick and sleazy," you know a "classic 80s politician" who is more concerned with his own image than the town. Jake Busey is playing Bruce, a journalist with questionable morals and Maya Hawke is playing Robin, an alternative girl who is searching for more excitement in her life. It's Hawkins, so you can bet she's going to find some…it might not be what she wants.

Ferguson, who appeared in seasons one and two of Stranger Things, will have a recurring role in season three. Look for her Erica to embark on a wild mission to save her town from a new threat.

In addition to Brown, Schnapp, Harbour, McLaughlin and Matarazzo, the returning cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono and Sadie Sink.

No premiere date for Stranger Things season three has been announced.

