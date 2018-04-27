Alexis Bledel Reveals Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is Closer to Happening

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:17 AM

Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget may be getting back together.

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie has been pitched. 

"We just pitched a third movie," she told the late-night host. "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."

The announcement spurred a round of applause from the audience and Fallon said the actress had to get the movie made.

"I really hopes so," the Lena Kaligaris character replied. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."

 The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie debuted in 2005 and the second one came out in 2008. Based on the novels by Ann Brashares, the films starred Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn

The Gilmore Girls star told Fallon she still occasionally gets together with her castmates.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody [has] work and family and everything," she said. "But when everybody's in town, we do."

Watch

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Reunites

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, America Ferrera

Warner Bros. Pictures

Bledel isn't the only one to tease a third film. At Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Lively told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it could really happen."

Watch the video to see Fallon interview Bledel about a possible third movie.

