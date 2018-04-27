Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's First Days With Prince Louis

The bells at Westminster Abbey were primed for peeling. The royal salutes were moved into place at the Tower of London, set to be fired the following afternoon. And the 81-year-old self-appointed town crier did his thing, complete with bell and scroll.

But amid the rising royal fever, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved that, in some ways, they're just like any new parents. As the duo took to the steps outside London's St. Mary's Hospital Apr. 23, cradling their hours-old son in front of the throngs of photographers and flag-waving fans, the duchess expressed concern about the chilly 47-degree temps. "It is a bit windy," she told her husband, according to lip readers employed by UK paper The Mirror. "He might get cold. Let's go now."