Avengers: Infinity War Cast Tours L.A. With James Corden

James Corden's new business caters to a certain clientele—in this case, the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. On The Late Late Show Thursday, he launched the Star Star Tours, a.k.a. "the star tour that takes the stars on tour." One by one, thirteen of the film's stars—Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan and Letitia Wright—boarded Corden's bus to get an exclusive tour around L.A.

After Cumberbatch and Pratt applied sunscreen to Corden's legs, making the host's dreams come true, he showed them important landmarks...like a local Coffee Bean. Reggie Watts then led the group in a sing-along, where they'd repeat his freestyle: "I like outer space / Looking at alien races / Utilizing energy weapons / If somebody attacks me / I have the skills to defend myself / And if somebody doubts me...Well, that's too bad for them, because they gonna die."