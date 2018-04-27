Prince Louis' Name Decoded: the Family Meaning Behind the Royal Baby's Moniker

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the name of their third child on Friday: Louis Arthur Charles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," Kensington Palace stated. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The name holds a lot of significance within the royal family. For starters, no British monarch has ever had Louis as a first name. Although, it is a popular first name among the French royalty.

Of course, several British royal family members have had the moniker as a middle name, including the baby's father William (whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis) and big brother Prince George (whose full name is George Alexander Louis). It also happens to be the middle name of Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, Prince Edward (otherwise known as Edward Antony Richard Louis).

Meet Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

However, the name also has ties to Lord Louis Mountbatten. Mountbatten was the great grandson to Queen Victoria and an uncle to her husband Prince Philip. He was also a British naval officer, and CNN claimed he was a "mentor" to Prince Charles. Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in Ireland in 1979.

Louis may also have connections to the family of William's late mother, Princess Diana. Louis is the name of one of her nephews, Louis Spencer.

According to CNN, Louis also stems from the name Ludwig, which can be interpreted as "renowned warrior."

Arthur and Charles hold significant meaning, too. First, both names are shared by the baby's grandfather, whose full name is Charles Philip Arthur George. Once again, William also shares Arthur as a middle name. In addition, Charles is a middle name of the child's uncle Prince Harry, whose full name is Henry Charles Albert David. It could also be a reference to King Charles I and King Charles II.

Of course, the name Arthur dates back to the legendary British leader King Arthur, as well as to one of Queen Victoria's sons, Prince Arthur.

Welcome to the family, Louis Arthur Charles!

