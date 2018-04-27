Prince Louis Has the Most Stylish Uncle and Future Aunt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Welcome to the world, Prince Louis!
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday. He joins big brother Prince George, 4, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 2.
Louis was born into a very fashionable family. Of course, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is famous for her high-fashion looks but her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, and her fiancé and William's brother Prince Harry are also known for their smart styles.
Like Kate, Meghan has showcased chic dress coats, not to mention hats, at public events.
She wore a white wrap coat from the Canadian brand Line the Label, paired with an emerald P.A.R.O.S.H dress and nude Aquazzura pumps when she and Harry announced their engagement last November at Kensington Palace. Harry looked sharp in a navy suit.
Markle and Harry have looked stylish together at the many public appearances they have made since they got engaged.
Her first official outing of 2018 was a visit a youth-led radio station that supports broadcast training for young adults. Markle wore a camel, collared Smythe midi coat and coordinating scarf from London-based brand, Jigsaw, and broke Royal protocol by wearing her hair in a messy bun—which has become her signature style.
Harry sported a Club Monaco olive topcoat, gray sweater and slacks.
Earlier this month, he and Meghan made a joint appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London. She wore a double-breasted, button-down ivory pinstripe midi dress by Altuzarra, paired with a black double-breasted blazer by Camilla and Marc, which she draped over the shoulders, and black suede Tamara Mellon strappy stiletto pumps.
Harry mix and matched; he wore a light gray blazer over a whie shirt, black tie and black pants.
Markle has showcased stylish—and daring—looks well before she and Harry got engaged. At the 2017 Invictus Games, which he had co-founded for wounded military personal from allied nations, she sported a bordeux-colored Mackage Baya leather jacket over a matching Aritizia Wilfred Beaune wrap dress.