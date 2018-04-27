Meet Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

You may call His Royal Highness...

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," Kensington Palace announced Friday. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

Just days after welcoming their third child into the world on Monday, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton revealed their little boy's special moniker.

As for the baby's official title, according to royal historian Marlene Koenig who spoke to Town & Country, the little one will be called His Royal Highness Prince Louis of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. However, like his siblings and famous parents, little Louis will go by His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Either way, that's quite a moniker to learn how to write on a name tag at school!