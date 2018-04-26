Kelis Accuses Nas of Physical and Mental Abuse, Details Their Violent Marriage

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelis, Nas, BET Awards 2006

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Kelis is addressing what she claims went on behind close doors in her marriage to Nas

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the "Milkshake" singer—who was married to the rapper between 2005 and 2009—accuses Nas of abusing her and says she also hit him.

Kelis described their relationship as "really dark," adding, "There was a lot of mental and physical abuse and it got to the point where I probably would have stayed longer had I not been pregnant because I really did love him and because we were married." 

She was seven months pregnant with their son Knight when she filed for divorce. At the time, the domestic dispute between Rihannaand Chris Brown played a part in her decision to leave the hip-hop mogul.

Photos

Reality TV Curse: 23 Divorces That Came After Cameras Invaded

"I remember so clearly when the [Rihanna] pictures came out," Kelis recalled. "Because I had bruises all over my body at that time. I wasn't ready to walk. I just wasn't. I'm not weak but I'm really private. I don't like people knowing my business. I felt like, ‘This is my partner. I chose this. We're gonna do this, we're gonna make it work.'"

Nine years later, Kelis says her children (including son Shepard with current husband Mike Mora) have motivated her to finally speak out. 

"I have never talked about this man, ever," she explained. "The amount of airing out that I could do, and I've chosen not to. Our kids will find out. They're finding out now. I've never painted myself as a saint. Did he hit me? Mhm. Did I hit him back? Mhm."

Kelis continued, "Im extremely confrontational so I take my part in it. I wasn't perfect. I've never painted myself as an angel. I can be a bitch. I can fight. I know how to fight. I'm not afraid to throw a punch…. I'll participate in ending it, but I wouldn't have started it."

As for their co-parenting relationship today, Kelis slammed Nas for being a fair-weather father to their son. She said he "doesn't participate" in Knight's life, and only "shows up" when there's "a photo opp." 

"I have been a parent," she said. "I have been there. It's not about not allowing you to see him. It's about the fact that if you haven't been there, you can't show up when you feel like it and regulate." 

In March, TMZ reported the exes agreed to share joint custody of their son after years of disputes. 

E! News has reached out to Nas' representative for comment. He has not responded publicly to Kelis' interview. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Couples , Divorces , Custody Battle , Top Stories
Latest News
Tell Me a Story, Paul Wesley

See Paul Wesley in a Mature Version of Three Little Pigs for Tell Me a Story

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Recycles a Dress From Her First Public Outing With Prince Harry

Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie Actually Broke Up With Her Husband on the Day He Proposed

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares the Real Reason She'll Always Defend Kanye West

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Has Big Plans for All Those Unsolicited Dick Pics

Taylor Swift

PCAs Finalist Taylor Swift's Instagram Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her World and We're All About It

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Casually Dropped $250,000 on a Ferrari for Kris Jenner's Birthday

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.