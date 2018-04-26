Jennifer Lopez's Cascading Hair Wins Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:05 PM

The typical Jennifer Lopez red carpet reaction just ensued: Jaws dropped.

In J.Lo fashion, the actress-singer-dancer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, immediately turning heads. While fans expected the starlet to wow in a formal, floor-grazing gown, the "Booty" singer brought the Las Vegas heat in a sequined, lilac, long-sleeve mini, matching clutch and open-toe stilettos. The best part of this red carpet look? J.Lo's super-straight extensions were longer than the hem of the dress! New trend alert or can only divas pull off this look?

Just a few hours before, the Second Act actress took to Instagram Stories to tease her beauty look for the night, which featured a taupe eye shadow from her newly released collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics.  

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Just a few blocks from her All I Have Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the award show, held at Mandalay Bay, featured a special performance by the "On the Floor" singer as part of its 20th anniversary. Not only did the singer debut a new song at the award show, but the music video for "El Anillo" premieres Friday. The sneak peek on Instagram shows Game of Thrones-esque costuming and even better beauty looks.

Jennifer is also nominated for two awards, including Hot Latin Songs Artist in the female category and Social Artist. Whether she takes a music award home tonight or not, she deserves a Best Dressed win in our book!

