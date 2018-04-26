Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:26 PM

Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, Lauren Pesce

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We've got a romantic situation on our hands!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce are engaged, his rep confirms to E! News.

Lauren also announced the news on Instagram with the caption "current situation" and an engagement ring emoji.

Mike added, "GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!! THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION."

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our engagement," Mike shared with E! News. "I am so blessed to have someone like Lauren by my side. She is officially Future Mrs. Situation."

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

In tonight's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers watched Mike reveal his plans to pop the question to his ladylove.

As we know now, it's happening in a future episode very soon!

The couple first met while in college and started dating long before Jersey Shore even began. While they called things off before the show started filming, the pair was able to reconcile when the episodes wrapped in 2012. They have been together ever since and have documented their love story on social media. 

"I've watched him work hard in silence for years, personally and professionally, without getting any recognition. He didn't do it for anyone to notice, he did it to better himself, his life and to create a healthy and positive future for us as a family," Lauren recently shared on Instagram. "I am so proud of you for all you've overcome & the incredible man you are today. You inspire me everyday to be my best and I'm over the moon and filled with emotion that the world is finally able to see your true self at your core. May God continue to bless you, our family, friends & fans forever! Feeling lots of love today!" 

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

