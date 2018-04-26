Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
We've got a romantic situation on our hands!
E! News can confirm Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce are engaged.
Lauren confirmed the news on Instagram with the caption "current situation" and an engagement ring emoji.
Mike added, " GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!!"
"I'm currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country," the reality star shared with Us Weekly who first broke the news. "We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world."
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV
In tonight's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers saw a preview for next week's episode teasing an engagement announcement may be coming soon.
As for who it could be, we now know the answer!
The couple first met while in college and started dating long before Jersey Shore even began. While they called things off before the show started filming, the pair was able to reconcile when the show wrapped in 2012. They have been together ever since and have documented their love story on social media.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
