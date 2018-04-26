Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian Joke They're Still Having Dinner on Friday Amid Kanye West and John Legend Drama

He's back at it again!

Kanye West has been making waves this week on social media. The musician returned to Twitter with some tweets that had fans of the star a little concerned. One of those people happened to be musician John Legend, whose text messages Kanye released on Twitter.

Today, John's wife Chrissy Teigen hilariously tweeted, "Are we still doing dinner Friday or no?" Kim Kardashian had the perfect response. "Yes but maybe no phones," Kim hilariously joked with her pal. Looks like the ladies are doing just fine. What else did Kim have to say about Kanye's tweets?