Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's party time in Las Vegas!

Tonight marks the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards where your favorite singers will head to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for an evening of awards and unforgettable music.

The star-studded list of performers includes Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Ricky Martin.

Tonight's award show, which also celebrates 20 years of uninterrupted broadcast on Telemundo, could also be a big night for several artists nominated in a variety of categories. This year, J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuna top the list of finalists.

Before the first award is handed out and the first artist takes to the stage, we have to talk about the fashion. We're on red alert for the best looks in our gallery updating throughout the evening below.