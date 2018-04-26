Everything Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Have Said About Their Divorce

Admitting they gave it their "best college try"

One of the most telling interviews about the divorce was Lambert's chat with Cosmopolitan for its January 2016 issue.

During the interview, the "Tin Man" singer said she wasn't going to "live in fear" about possibly missing her shot at a happily ever after. However, she suggested she still had some healing to do.

"I think I'm still gonna go through all those bunch," she replied when asked if she'd done through the various grieving stages. "I'm sure I have a hundred more heartbreaks ahead of me. We all do. But I'm a songwriter, so I'm okay with it. My favorite records are not because people lived fully happy lives. There are pockets of sadness."

She also said she was "not going to be one of those artists who wallows in my misery so I can be artistic."

"I just want to live a life full of everything," she told the magazine. "Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey, and going, ‘Man, this sucks right now.' I don't necessarily want to know that I have really bad, long, lonely nights ahead of me, but I have had some, and I still have a bunch ahead of me. But it's about living in the moment and feeling every tinge of pain, then waking up the next day and going, ‘All right, I'm going to ride my ponies. I'm going to have a girls' night.' That's where I am. That's where I'm gonna live. I know I have great girlfriends and family and that there are awesome times and adventures ahead. I'm excited about those."

In addition, she spoke highly about her ex, who had now started dating Stefani.

" I had a great relationship and an amazing man. So I know what good is," she told Cosmoplitan at one point. "I have a great launching pad for the future. I will never take that for granted."

And even though she told the magazine she gave the marriage "everything" she had, she also admitted that marriage is a "tough business."

"We were together for 10 years, married for four, were very quickly divorced, and are friends. I'm still processing everything and figuring out where to go and what happened," she told Cosmopolitan. "[Marriage is] a tough business, and we gave it our best college try. I met him at 21—I am now almost 32. You change as people. If I'm not a different person than I was at 21, then something's wrong with me. I do have a completely different outlook on marriage and what it should be about. If I ever were to get married again—which is completely not on my radar at all right now— I feel like it's not about it being a step in life. It's not about a piece of paper or a diamond. It's the way you feel about somebody and the commitment in your heart."