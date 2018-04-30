Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
MET Gala, Versace, Poll

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Versace, Versace, Versace!

The fashion house has been dressing Hollywood's biggest stars for the Met Gala for decades now and they never disappoint when it comes to drama and bold statements.

Back in 2009, Jessica Biel caused jaws to drop in her vibrant red ball gown that featured a dramatic train. Fast forward to last year when Kylie Jenner hit the carpet in a shimmering gold nude illusion dress that was draped with jewels and other sparkly embellishments.

Then there's Lady Gaga, who switched things up in 2016 by rocking an edgy rocker-inspired bodice with a metallic jacket, sky-high heels and no pants!

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed Stars

So which Versace look is your fave? Check out or top picks above then vote for the best Versace Met Gala look in our poll below.

To see who wins, watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.!

Versace at the Met Gala
Pick your favorite Versace Met Gala look of all time.

This poll is closed

9.0%
24.9%
3.1%
32.9%
11.0%
19.1%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Fashion , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Olivia Culpo, Variety's Power Of Women 2018

Olivia Culpo Flashes $12,000 Rolex She Planned to Give Danny Amendola for His Birthday

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, SNL

Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised Pete Davidson Joked About His Split From Ariana Grande

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Here's What Happens to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Engagement Ring After Shawn Booth Split

Why Ariana Grande Feels "Really Hurt" By Pete's Breakup Joke

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

All the Signs Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Were Headed for a Split

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Why Ariana Grande Is "Really Hurt" by Pete Davidson's SNL Split Joke

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.