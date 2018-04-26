Tom Cruise Reveals the "Most Challenging" Movie He's Ever Made

Tom Cruise brought some serious star power to CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday.

The actor was on hand to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout as part of Paramount Pictures' presentation, where Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg joined him onstage. And Cruise couldn't say enough nice things about his co-stars when E! News talked to him on the red carpet. Newcomer Bassett is a "powerful artist," he said, while Cavill is a "committed professional." As for Pegg, his longtime Mission: Impossible ally? "Six-Pack Peggles, I like to call him! He's got a really amazing eight-pack going!" he said. "He's almost like Eight-Pack Peggles!"

"I work with people that I respect, and I want to work with fun people and hardworking people. Making Mission: Impossibles—they're not easy. They're the hardest," said Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt in the film (in theaters July 27). "This is definitely the most challenging film I've ever made," he added, "because it's producing, it's acting, and we do all our own action work."

"These guys are so talented," he raved. "We have a good time. We work really hard."