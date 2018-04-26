Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Leslie Jones

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time

Leslie Jones' outfit looks very familiar.

In honor of the Time 100 Gala, the Saturday Night Live comedian appeared wearing a white tux jacket, designed by honoree Christian Siriano, a box-shaped clutch, black heeled sandals and cat-eye sunglasses. Then, she paired the seemingly simple ensemble with a flattop haircut and dark blue lipstick. 

The look pays homage to the fashion icon, Grace Jones, who appeared with a similar outfit on the cover of Nightclubbing in 1981. In the original photograph, the Jamaican model-turned-singer wears a black tux jacket with broad, pointed shoulders, her signature flattop hair and a cigarette in her mouth. Beyond that, the singer is known to challenging then-fashion trends, gender stereotypes and sexuality norms. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Busy Phillips, Michelle Williams and More

For Leslie, who has been vocal on the lack of red carpet gowns for her statuesque figure, aligning herself to the norm-shattering icon makes a statement. 

She told Time after Christian Siriano made her gown for the Ghostbusters premiere, "He made me feel beautiful. I couldn't believe no designers were reaching out to me to make a dress for one of the biggest premieres. He kept saying, 'You have such a beautiful figure.' He made me feel like I was supposed to have that dress on."

This red carpet was no different. Not only does that white tux jacket look amazing on the Emmy-nominated star, it's a simplistic, universally-flattering ensemble that anyone can recreate. You can either wear it alone like the star or layer it over shorts and a T-shirt.

Love the look? Shop Leslie's style below, no matter your budget!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Boohoo

Belle Boutique Tailored Contrast Tux Blazer, Now $41

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Abound

Linen Blend Blazer, Now $40

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Mango

Ruched Sleeves Blazer, Now $60

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Missguided

White Tassel Sleeve Tux Blazer Dress, $85

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Beyond Proper

Embellished Patch Blazer, $139

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

River Island

White Double Breasted Tux Jacket, $140

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Wilfred

Alizée Blazer, $225

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Banana Republic

Long and Lean-Fit Stretch Linen-Cotton Blazer, $178

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

LA LIGNE

Le Tuxedo Crepe Wrap Jacket, $495

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Keri and Yara Shahidi Master Mom-Daughter Fashion

RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Things You Didn't Know About Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tracksuit

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Leslie Jones , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Dare to Wear
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Cardi B Wants to Rival Chanel, Gucci With New Clothing Line

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.