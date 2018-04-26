Actress Samia Shoaib Believes Allison Mack Tried to Recruit Her

Five years ago, Samia Shoaib crossed paths with Allison Mack at an audition. Looking back, the actress realizes their brief friendship may have ended very differently.

Mack has been in the headlines as of late after she was arrested and charged last week in connection with the purported self-help organization, NXIVM, which, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, allegedly contains a secret society made up of female "slaves" and "masters" called DOS. Mack has been accused of having a high position within the society and, along with other "masters," recruiting "slaves" by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them. She's been further accused of "directly" or "implicitly" requiring the "slaves" to engage in sexual activity with NXIVM's founder, Keith Raniere, in exchange for financial or other benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. She pleaded not guilty.

Days after Mack was released on a $5 million bond and placed on house arrest following federal charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, Shoaib recalled an encounter she had with the Smallville star years ago during an interview on Megyn Kelly Today.