Blac Chyna Criticized for Letting Dream Kardashian Wear Pink Hair Extensions

Blac Chyna is facing backlash over a photo she posted of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Chyna took to Instagram to share a picture of her 1-year-old girl with pink clip-in hair extensions. "My beautiful baby girl," she captioned the post.

Shortly after sharing the pic, many Instagram users began to criticize Chyna over Dream's extensions, asking Chyna she would do that to her child.

Even though some Instagram users came to Chyna's defense in the comments, it looks like she has decided to delete the photo because it can no longer be found on her account.