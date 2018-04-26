Grey's Anatomy Casts Lindsay Wagner as Alex Karev's Mom

Grey's Anatomy is finally introducing Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) mom and she's being played by a TV legend. E! News has confirmed Lindsay Wagner, yes the Bionic Woman, will play Helen Karev and make her debut in the Thursday, May 3 episode of the long-running drama. Jesse Williams directed the episode.

Deadline first reported the casting.

Alex's mom originally appeared in a flashback as a younger woman played by Emily Rutherfurd. In the episode, "Fight For Your Mind," Alex and Jo (Camilla Luddington) travel to Iowa to find Alex's mother. The two haven't been in touch for a long time. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) presents her mini-livers project and garners attention and Jackson (Williams) attempts to rebuild the foundation after controversy.