Grey's Anatomy Casts Lindsay Wagner as Alex Karev's Mom

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 9:42 AM
Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Grey's Anatomy is finally introducing Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) mom and she's being played by a TV legend. E! News has confirmed Lindsay Wagner, yes the Bionic Woman, will play Helen Karev and make her debut in the Thursday, May 3 episode of the long-running drama. Jesse Williams directed the episode.
Deadline first reported the casting.
Alex's mom originally appeared in a flashback as a younger woman played by Emily Rutherfurd. In the episode, "Fight For Your Mind," Alex and Jo (Camilla Luddington) travel to Iowa to find Alex's mother. The two haven't been in touch for a long time. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) presents her mini-livers project and garners attention and Jackson (Williams) attempts to rebuild the foundation after controversy.
Wagner's other credits include Warehouse 13, Scruples and The Paper Chase.
Grey's Anatomy was renewed for a landmark 15th season, making it ABC's longest running primetime drama.
"Grey's Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."
Along with Pompeo, the cast includes Williams, Luddington and Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary and Giacomo Gianniotti. Series regulars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw are exiting at the end of season 14.
"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew," Krista Vernoff, co-showrunner and executive producer on Grey's Anatomy, said in a statement. "As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!