Avicii's Family Implies He Died From Apparent Suicide

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 9:06 AM

Less than a week after Avicii's sudden passing, his family has released a second statement that seemingly offers more insight into the DJ's cause of death. 

 

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," the statement issued by his family began. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most—music."

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement continues. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

As their comments concluded, "Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family."

 

The 28-year-old star's rep confirmed his untimely passing earlier this week. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement read. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii's official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. 

