Kanye West Steps Out in His "Make America Great Again" Hat After Controversial Tweets

However, after a call from his famous wife, Kim Kardashian, the Grammy winner wanted to make it clear that he doesn't align with all of Trump's actions.

"my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he clarified.

Still, the star's digital commentary did not go unnoticed by the nation's leader. "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" he tweeted in response to West's "we are both dragon energy" comment.

When asked about their surprising meeting back in December 2016, the then-president-elect replied, "Just friends, just friends, and he's a good man. Doing well, long time."

These pals may eventually become competitors as it sounds like West intends to run for president—except this time around, it's for 2024. According to TMZ, he is indeed serious about a presidential run and even met with founder Harvey Levin to discuss his plans and play some of his newest tracks after TMZ reported sources calling West erratic.

"Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president," West previously tweeted. "Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered."