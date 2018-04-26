Kanye West Steps Out in His "Make America Great Again" Hat After Controversial Tweets

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, MAGA hat

BAHE / BACKGRID

Kanye West is sporting President Donald Trump's merch. 

Amid calling the 2016 presidential victor his "brother" in a controversial series of tweets, the rapper wore his support of the commander in chief on his head when he stepped out Wednesday with Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat on. The star was leaving a studio when photographers captured West's standout accessory. 

He had previously revealed in his tweets that he owned a hat signed by Trump himself, to which the president replied, "MAGA!"

In his ongoing Twitter musings, West addressed his relationship with Trump, whom he infamously met with at Trump Tower after he won the 2016 election.  

Photos

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Quotes

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same," he continued. "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."

However, after a call from his famous wife, Kim Kardashian, the Grammy winner wanted to make it clear that he doesn't align with all of Trump's actions. 

"my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he clarified. 

Still, the star's digital commentary did not go unnoticed by the nation's leader. "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" he tweeted in response to West's "we are both dragon energy" comment. 

When asked about their surprising meeting back in December 2016, the then-president-elect replied, "Just friends, just friends, and he's a good man. Doing well, long time."

These pals may eventually become competitors as it sounds like West intends to run for president—except this time around, it's for 2024. According to TMZ, he is indeed serious about a presidential run and even met with founder Harvey Levin to discuss his plans and play some of his newest tracks after TMZ reported sources calling West erratic. 

"Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president," West previously tweeted. "Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Donald Trump , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe & Scott Take Bali Vacay With the Kids

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin Replace "Megyn Kelly Today"

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Cardi B Tells Nicki Minaj They Could "Fight it Out" as Feud Escalates Even More

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's First Halloween Just Keeps Getting More Adorable

Shopping: Velvet for Fall

15 New Ways to Wear Velvet This Season

"Poltergeist" Curse: Deaths, Malfunctions & More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.