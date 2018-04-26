Kanye West Steps Out in His "Make America Great Again" Hat After Controversial Tweets

BAHE / BACKGRID
Kanye West is sporting President Donald Trump's merch.
Amid calling the 2016 presidential victor his "brother" in a controversial series of tweets, the rapper wore his support of the commander in chief on his head when he stepped out Wednesday with Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat on. The star was leaving a studio when photographers captured West's standout accessory.
He had previously revealed in his tweets that he owned a hat signed by Trump himself, to which the president replied, "MAGA!"
In his ongoing Twitter musings, West addressed his relationship with Trump, whom he infamously met with at Trump Tower after he won the 2016 election.
"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same," he continued. "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."
However, after a call from his famous wife, Kim Kardashian, the Grammy winner wanted to make it clear that he doesn't align with all of Trump's actions.
"my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he clarified.
Still, the star's digital commentary did not go unnoticed by the nation's leader. "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" he tweeted in response to West's "we are both dragon energy" comment.
When asked about their surprising meeting back in December 2016, the then-president-elect replied, "Just friends, just friends, and he's a good man. Doing well, long time."
These pals may eventually become competitors as it sounds like West intends to run for president—except this time around, it's for 2024. According to TMZ, he is indeed serious about a presidential run and even met with founder Harvey Levin to discuss his plans and play some of his newest tracks after TMZ reported sources calling West erratic.
"Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president," West previously tweeted. "Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered."