Infinity War Cast Surprises Avengers Fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 4:55 AM
Jimmy Kimmel might be a bigger trickster than Loki.
With Avengers: Infinity War debuting in theaters Friday, many fans have been marathoning all the Marvel movies at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, next to Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s studio. For Wednesday's episode, Kimmel invited a few of them to peer into his "sneak peek hole" to get a "special" preview of the movie. What they didn't realize was that Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan were waiting on the other side.
The first fan was "at a loss for words" after putting her head through the hole. Boseman gave her two tickets to an IMAX screening of the film. Playing it cool, she replied, "Yeah, I'd be down for that." With her head peering through the whole, she asked, "Do I take 'em with my mouth?"
Admittedly, Kimmel said, "That was ridiculous."
"Stay right there," Kimmel instructed the five actors. "I want to do that again, but next time when the head comes through the whole, I'd like you to all be naked, OK?" Playing along, Brolin quickly began to unbutton his pants, Gillan smiled and Hemsworth pretended to remove his tie.
To see if the stars continued to strip, watch the video now.
