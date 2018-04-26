Avengers: Infinity War Cast Sings "The Marvel Bunch"

Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, took the lead on the next verse. "It's the story / Of a handsome Star-Lord," he smiled. "Like, the greatest to ever walk the earth (by far)."

"And a Falcon," Mackie added.

"A magic doctor," Cumberbatch sang.

"Wakanda forever," Boseman said.

In unison, they teased their characters' fight with Thanos in Infinity War. "So then one day all the heroes were assembled / To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch / And this group was labeled the Avengers / That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch," the stars sang. "The Marvel Bunch / The Marvel Bunch / That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch." At the end, Tom Hiddleston popped up. "Ah!" he said, turning to Hemsworth. "Hello, brother!"

"Shut up!" Thor shouted.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.