Avengers: Infinity War Cast Sings "The Marvel Bunch"

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 4:30 AM

If this is the closest fans will ever get to a Marvel musical, so be it!

Jimmy Fallon recruited actors Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt to parody The Brady Bunch's musical title sequence for Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show. It began with the man who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Downey. "Here's the story / Of a playboy genius," the Iron Man star sang. "Who was gearing up to form some sort of crew."

"One's a former Russian spy," Johansson sang.

"A god of thunder," Hemsworth added.

"One fought in World War II," a mustachioed Evans sang.

Everything You Need to Know Before Avengers: Infinity War

Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, took the lead on the next verse. "It's the story / Of a handsome Star-Lord," he smiled. "Like, the greatest to ever walk the earth (by far)."

"And a Falcon," Mackie added.

"A magic doctor," Cumberbatch sang.

"Wakanda forever," Boseman said.

In unison, they teased their characters' fight with Thanos in Infinity War. "So then one day all the heroes were assembled / To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch / And this group was labeled the Avengers / That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch," the stars sang. "The Marvel Bunch / The Marvel Bunch / That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch." At the end, Tom Hiddleston popped up. "Ah!" he said, turning to Hemsworth. "Hello, brother!"

"Shut up!" Thor shouted.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

