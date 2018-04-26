Avengers: Infinity War Cast Sings "The Marvel Bunch"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

In unison, they teased their characters' fight with Thanos in Infinity War. "So then one day all the heroes were assembled / To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch / And this group was labeled the Avengers / That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch," the stars sang. "The Marvel Bunch / The Marvel Bunch / That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch." At the end, Tom Hiddleston popped up. "Ah!" he said, turning to Hemsworth. "Hello, brother!"

Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, took the lead on the next verse. "It's the story / Of a handsome Star-Lord," he smiled. "Like, the greatest to ever walk the earth (by far)."

If this is the closest fans will ever get to a Marvel musical, so be it!

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

>

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕