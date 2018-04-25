Channel Millie Bobby Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

You don't need a big bank account to look drop-dead gorgeous at prom.

In order to master prom fashion, you simply need to demonstrate your style and personality with a dress that makes you feel like the belle of the ball. And, you don't need a lot of money to do that. You will, however, need some creativity and a unique approach to your look. 

Need some inspiration? Celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Yara Shahidi are the perfect prom role models. And, if you fell in love with the Stranger Things star's springtime princess style, we have good news: You can score her look for less than $100.

Don't believe us? Scroll through celebrity-inspired prom dresses below! 

ESC: Emily Blunt

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

More Tulle, Please!

Prom is the perfect opportunity to wear your best princess-worthy outfit—don't waste it! Try a strapless midi gown like Emily Blunt and pair with statement studs, a textured purse and sandals. 

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

ASOS PREMIUM

Scuba Bow Front Tulle Midi Dress, $87

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Hell Bunny

Burgundy Tulle Tamara Cocktail Dress, Now $73

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Forever 21

Tiered Gingham Maxi Dress, Now $40

ESC: Yara Shahidi

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Keep It Classy!

Yara Shahidi proves less is more with a belted lilac midi dress. If you're a shoe addict and want to show off your footwear on your big day, shop for a simple dress like the Black-ish star's and invest more in your heels.

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Dorothy Perkins

Showcase Blush Beth Prom Dress, $99

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Naked Zebra

Nora High Low Dress, $66

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Y.A.S.

Andra Lilac Lace-Up Dress, Now $95

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Say Yes to the Dress!

Wedding gowns have been a huge trend on the red carpet. Are you daring enough to bring it to your prom? Opt for all-white or white with floral embellishments like Millie Bobbi Brown.

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Boohoo

Boutique Ali All Lace Plunge Neck Maxi Dress, $52

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Alexia Admor

Embroidered Floral Sheer Dress, Now $90

ESC: Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses Under $100

Lioness

Sway With Me Ruffle Dress, $99

