Everything You Need to Know Before Seeing Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War marks the beginning of the end.

The blockbuster is the first of a two-part conclusion to "Phase Three" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 76 main characters and a 160-minute run time, there is a lot to digest—so a history lesson might come in handy. (Seriously: It'd take 33 hours and 28 minutes to watch the first 18 movies back-to-back, if you exclude the post-credit scenes. And who'd ever skip those?) Luckily, E! News knows the MCU inside and out, so you'll be ready before it hits theaters Friday.

Who Is Thanos—and What Does He Want?

Known to his followers as the Dark Lord and to his enemies as the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin) first appeared in 2012's The Avengers. He discovered that the Tesseract was on Earth and hired Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to retrieve it, loaning him the Scepter and his Chitauri army. He "adopted" children, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), weaponizing them for his own gain. He also controls the Black Order: Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw) and Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor).

Thanos allied himself with Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, but the Kree zealot betrayed him in order to use the Power Stone to his own advantage. Ultimately, Ronan's plan backfired—thanks to Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his ragtag team of galactic heroes.

In 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Mind Stone was used to make J.A.R.V.I.S. (Paul Bettany) a sentient being—now known as Vision. In a post-credits scene, Thanos decided to stop hiring minions to do his bidding. With his hand in the Infinity Gauntlet, he said, "Fine. I'll do it myself." If Thanos acquires all six Infinity Stones, he will become the most powerful man in the universe.