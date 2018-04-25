Serena Williams, Bella and Gigi Hadid Serve up Style at Being Serena Premiere

They're acing the red carpet!

Tennis champ and new mom Serena Williams served up some style when she hit the red carpet at the New York premiere of Being Serena, an upcoming documentary about her whirlwind pregnancy, marriage and tennis comeback, that debuts on HBO next month. While on the red carpet, the 36-year-old superstar, who is the sister of tennis great Venus Williams, was joined by fellow famous sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Before the documentary was screened, the trio of ladies posed together and were all smiles.

For the event, Serena donned a feminine white dress with glittering silver sleeves. The model sisters both went menswear-inspired ensembles with Gigi selecting a yellow double-breasted pantsuit and heels and Bella rocking a black suit, which she paired with a white tank top and athletic shoes.