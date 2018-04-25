Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Coming to Kanye West's Defense on Twitter

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner our setting the record straight! 

Kanye West's return to Twitter has spurred a lot of conversation and concern over the last week. The rapper has taken to the social media site to share his thoughts on everything from Donald Trump to ping pong. 

While many outlets have reported that this behavior has some of his friends and family concerned, his mother-in-law and wife are coming to his defense. "Your commentary on Kanye being erratic and his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," Kim shared on social media. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

What did Kris have to say about it all? 

Watch

Kanye West's Controversial Return to Twitter

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Latest News
Wicked, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Healing From Her Heartbreakingly Horrible Year

The Haunting of Hill House

We’re Kind of Pissed The Haunting of Hill House Was Missing These Scenes

Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews, Halloween

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews Have a Family Halloween Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Matthew McConaughey, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, Instagram

Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.