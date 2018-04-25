A TV Show About NXIVM, the Alleged Sex Slavery Ring, Is Already in the Works

Yesterday's news is tomorrow's TV show.

A TV series about NXIVM, the alleged sex slavery ring, is reportedly in the works, E! News has confirmed.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be based on Barry Meier's New York Times exposé "Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded" and produced by Annapurna Television. A writer has yet to be attached and the production company is looking at the project as "a one-hour fictionalized scripted series that is inspired by actual events."

Set to serve as an executive producers on the show, which has yet to find a network, is Westworld actress Shannon Woodward, along with Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Susan Goldberg.