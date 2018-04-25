Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski on Fab Five's Instant Chemistry: "We Felt Something Special"

Antoni Porowski says there was a "weird electricity" when the Fab Five were first put in a room together.

The food expert on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot dished to E! News about his co-stars at the City Harvest 35th Anniversary event on Tuesday in New York City.

"We really get along," he shared with us. "There was this weird electricity that happened when they sort of threw us into this room during chemistry testing, where David Collins, the show creator, was running around in the back, sort of like really excited. We felt something special, we were weirdly finishing each other's sentences. We're all different, but we still manage to get along really well."