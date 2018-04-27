How Florida Georgia Line Became the Rock Stars of Country Music

Ryan Smith
There's no doubt about it: God, your mama and me aren't the only fans of Florida Georgia Line.
When Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard released their first EP titled Anything Like Me back in 2010, country music fans were immediately intrigued by their creative lyrics and infectious beats in tracks such as "You're Country" and "Never Let Her Go."
But in the years that followed, the country duo continued to grow their fan base, awards collection and presence in the music industry.
Tonight, the guys behind huge hits including "H.O.L.Y.," "Get Your Shine On" and "Round Here" will headline night one of the 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif.
And yes, the odds are incredibly high that they will continue to bring the party to thousands and thousands of fans.
"We just are doing what we love. And we like to do it big—all the pyro and all the bells and whistles to make sure every fan is part of the party," Tyler shared with E! News ahead of tonight's big show.
Brian added, "We like to mix it up and usually have a few surprises up our sleeve like we do for Stagecoach…so you'll just have to come down to the desert and see."
Doing their career that is just getting started, FGL has collaborated with other country music artists such as Tim McGraw on "May We All" and Morgan Wallen with "Up Down."
At the same time, the duo has crossed over to other genres of music with The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso and The Backstreet Boys.
One of their most successful collaborations is their hit with BeBe Rexha titled "Meant to Be." The track recently surpassed 784 million global streams and became FGL's fourteenth career No. 1.
"Collaborating always brings a fresh perspective and creates a new, unique sound," Brian shared with us. "We love how it also brings more ears to our music and the country genre."
Based on ticket sales, radio airplay and streams, fans across the country can't get enough. FGL's most recent Smooth Tour in support of their album Dig Your Roots featured The Backstreet Boys and Nelly opening up on select dates.
The combinations allowed for shows at some of the biggest stadiums in the country including Target Field, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.
David Becker/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
When not traveling across the country and working on new songs, both Tyler and Brian have found success in other businesses outside the music industry.
In the summer of 2017, the guys opened up FGL House in Nashville. The four-level restaurant and entertainment venue features a world-class kitchen and daily musical acts.
Guests over 21 can enjoy the duo's Old Camp Whiskey that is inspired from their innovative fusion of country, rock, hip-hop and pop.
Kevin Maya
Brian and his wife Brittney-Marie Cole Kelley have also founded and operated a clothing brand titled Tribe Kelley. The fashionable pieces available online are intended to keep you feeling comfortable and stylin' from the plane to the party.
"We love to be artistic and make clothing together, which is something we are both passionate about," Brian explained to E! News after showcasing some of the pieces at Coachella. "My favorite part is seeing my wife's vision come to life. She is an incredible CEO and to watch her run everything from business to creative is beyond inspiring. I'm so proud."
And in more good news, Tyler and his wife Hayley Hubbard welcomed their first child named Olivia Rose in December 2017.
Courtesy of the Hubbards
In their first months of parenthood, the couple can't hide their love and affection for a baby girl who recently attended her first FGL show in Nashville (with headphones on) and traveled to Las Vegas for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
"Our life has forever been changed for the better," Tyler wrote on Instagram when announcing the birth of his first child. "I'll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that posts 50 pics a day, but I've already taken over 100 so forgive me."
After performing at Stagecoach this weekend, the duo has more performances scheduled for the summer at a variety of music festivals and fairs.
And in between family and business time, FLG is open to new music inspired by the rock star life around them.
"Brian and I are continually inspired by everything around us—our beautiful wives, families and road life," Tyler shared with E! News. "Being a dad will definitely bring new stories and moments that I'll take into writing sessions."