Kim Kardashian Fiercely Defends Kanye West's Tweets, Mental Health and Stance on Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian fiercely defended Kanye West on Wednesday after media reports suggested his recent Twitter rants indicated a possible mental breakdown.
"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," she tweeted. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."
Kris Jenner is also defending her son-in-law from the reports, telling E! News exclusively, "This just isn't true. LOL."
Earlier in the day, the rapper went on a Twitter spree and shared his thoughts about the "fake news" surrounding his brand Yeezy.
"There's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts," the "Gold Digger" star tweeted, "Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap."
Kanye also claimed the company planned to hire 160 people by the end of the year and "hit a billion dollars" in 2018. In addition, he wrote that the brand was the "2nd fastest growing company in history" and that he was the "single highest paid person in footwear," alleging he made more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.
He also revealed he had parted ways with his manager and a lawyer.
Kim addressed all of this in one of her tweets.
"Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye's mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision," she wrote. "So I'm glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening."
However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't stop there. She continued to defend Kanye's health and referenced a few of his prior tweets about getting "all the way out" of the "sunken place."
"He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?" she added. "Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive."
Kim also spoke out about her husband's political views. Earlier in the day, the rapper posted a series of tweets about president Donald Trump.
"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," he wrote. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
As his thread continued, Yeezy made it clear that not everyone had to share the same political viewpoints.
"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same," he continued. "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."
These tweets had clearly caught Kim's eye and Kanye suggested she urged him to clarify his political alignment.
"My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he added.
Despite these tweets and Kanye's claims he's "not a democrat or republican," fans suspected otherwise when he tweeted a photo of him wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat. He even received praise from the commander-in-chief himself.
Upon addressing Kanye's comments, Kim indicated she didn't identify with her husband's political beliefs. Still, she stuck up for him just the same.
"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this," she tweeted. "But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine He never said he agrees with his politics."
She then added, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."
At the end of her series of posts, Kim urged the press not to assess her husband's mental wellbeing so nonchalantly.
"Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually," she wrote. "Bottom line."
This wasn't the first time Kim stuck up for her husband today. Earlier in the day, Kanye shared a photo of the couple's home and Kim replied, "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"
Daily Mail wrote about her comment and referred to Kanye's series of tweets as a "bizarre tirade."
"Oh RELAX I'm joking!" she tweeted back at the publication. "Seriously you can't have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing."
Kim also isn't the only person to recently defend Kanye. After People published two articles claiming Kanye "seems to be on edge" and is having "explosive fights" with both Kim and Kris Jenner, the momager denounced the stories, writing "lies lies lies" for one story and calling the other one "not true."
However, sources tell E! News there may be trouble between Kanye and his mother-in-law after all.
"There is tension between them," an insider told E! News. "Kris tries to let Kanye be and wants to be supportive…He really thinks he has everything figured out. It's a stressful situation and they are walking a fine line between leaving him alone and seeing him melt down."
The source claimed the family "does not want a repeat" of Kanye's last meltdown and that they are "desperately trying to avoid that."
"Everyone is walking on egg shells around him and they don't know what's going to set him off," the insider added. "He has been in an almost manic state working on his album. He doesn't sleep and isn't taking care of himself at all. He needs to slow down and relax, but he is very resistant to hearing that."
While another insider supported Kris's claim that the two aren't fighting, this second source claimed she has told Kim she'd "prefer if he didn't go on these public rampages."
"Kim is trying to ignore it and let him do his thing, but also agrees that it's unnecessary," the second source said. "Everyone knows how he is, and this isn't something new. This is a response to Kanye being very stressed out about his album dropping so soon and the pressure of his clothing line. He likes go on these tangents to stir things up and get attention."
The last insider concluded, "No one has control over him or knows what his next move will be."