New Star Wars Animated Series With Movie Voice Cast Attached Flying to Disney Channel

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:00 AM
A galaxy far, far away is coming to a TV screen near you. In addition to the recently announced Star Wars series helmed by Jon Favreau, Disney and Lucasfilm have Star Wars Resistance coming to Disney Channel.
The anime-inspired series takes place prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and features new and familiar characters, like BB-8. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their Star Wars movie roles for the animated series. Star Wars Resistance follows young pilot Kazuda Xiono who is tasked with spying on the growing First Order. Look for the new episodes to debut fall 2018 on the Disney Channel in the US with reruns on Disney XD.
The voice cast includes Christopher Sean of Days of Our Lives, East Enders' Suzie McGrath, Legion's Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco of Elena of Avalor, Silicon Valley's Josh Brener, Scrubs star Donald Faison, DuckTales and Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan, Community star and Oscar winner Jim Rash, and Tammy's Tiny Tea Time's Rachel Butera.
Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fame created the series. Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman are executive producers with art direction led by Amy Beth Christenson.
"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni said in a statement. "My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."
"Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series," Marc Buhaj, senior vice president of programming and general manager at Disney XD, said in a statement. "Star Wars Resistance will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters."
