Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 1:00 PM

Well, now we know what Meredith Grey is going to do with her disgraced Harper Avery award.

Grey's Anatomy revealed last week that the late Harper Avery, whose foundation owned the hospital and whose namesake award Meredith had spent years working towards, was a serial sexual harrasser, and that his daughter in-law Katherine (Debbie Allen) had helped him pay off his accusers in exchange for silence. 

Now, thanks to Jackson (Jesse Williams) having those contracts thrown out without knowing what they were for, the news is public and the hospital's in crisis. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had her own personal crisis about her highly prized award, and had even just spent a lot of time defending her mother's win so many years ago. 

In a new clip from this week's episode, exclusive to E! News, we learn what Meredith is doing with both trophies—and what the crisis management firm has in mind as a PR distraction.

The idea is that Jackson will do a high profile surgery on a child for charity, with help from Meredith. 

"Because she just won a Harper Avery?" Jackson asked.

"No, because she's giving hers back," Katherine explained. "And her mother's." 

While this is already a big enough crisis, it's made clear in the clip that the next thing that cannot get out is the fact that it was Jackson who anonymously funded the big research contest and then entered it himself. 

So of course, now we're just waiting for that shoe to drop, since this is Grey's Anatomy after all. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

