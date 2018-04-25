Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

Kim Kardashian's new ad for her KKW fragrance, KKW Body, may be too NSFW to function.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears naked from the waist down in the photo, which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, and barely covers her crotch with her hand.

Kim, who has before gotten naked for photo shoots and Instagram photos, had a day earlier teased the new ad campaign by sharing several other nude photos, which include more censored explicit nudity.

KKW Body is available April 30 and its bottle was molded from the image of Kim's voluptuous figure—literally; the reality star had her nude body covered in plaster to make a mold.

"NOTES - TOP: Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, Peach Nectar," Kim wrote. "MIDDLE: Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute BASE: Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, Golden Amber, Musk."