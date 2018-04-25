Avengers Stars Discuss Infinity War and Their Futures With Marvel

No one knows what to expect from Avengers: Infinity War—not even the stars who made it.

E! News' Zuri Hall interviewed the cast at the world premiere in L.A. Monday, where many of them—except for Paul Rudd, apparently—were about to see the movie for the very first time. "It's 18 films coming together in one thread," Zoe Saldana, back as Gamora, said. "Everybody's coming together, meeting each other for the first time and joining forces for the sake of peace."

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, can't believe how vast the MCU has become since Iron Man came out in 2008. "This is the film that every Marvel movie has been leading up to, so it felt very iconic," he explained. "It feels very epic. The magnitude, the scope, the scale—it's all big!"