Avengers Stars Discuss Infinity War and Their Futures With Marvel

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 10:45 AM
No one knows what to expect from Avengers: Infinity War—not even the stars who made it.
E! News' Zuri Hall interviewed the cast at the world premiere in L.A. Monday, where many of them—except for Paul Rudd, apparently—were about to see the movie for the very first time. "It's 18 films coming together in one thread," Zoe Saldana, back as Gamora, said. "Everybody's coming together, meeting each other for the first time and joining forces for the sake of peace."
Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, can't believe how vast the MCU has become since Iron Man came out in 2008. "This is the film that every Marvel movie has been leading up to, so it felt very iconic," he explained. "It feels very epic. The magnitude, the scope, the scale—it's all big!"
Scarlett Johansson, who was introduced as Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2, added, "I never could have imagined a decade ago that we would have reached this kind of scope." Her favorite memory of making Infinity War was standing beside "all the original Avengers" and thinking about how far they'd come since The Avengers came out in 2012. Not wanting to share too many behind-the-scenes tales, she added, "There were a lot of moments that were pretty epic."
Beyond the two films slated for release in 2019, and an unscheduled Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, Marvel Studios has not revealed what the future holds for the intertwined franchises. But some of the stars, including Danai Gurira and Elizabeth Olsen, want to see a continuation. Chris Hemsworth, who's been Thor since 2011, told E! News, "We have become one big family. This has been the most incredible journey I've ever been on. This does carry extra weight, this film, than everything I've ever done. There's an emotional nostalgia to it—just the idea that we might never do this again." Would he ever do more films? "Who knows? I think we all want to, but who knows? Everything is going to run its course at some point. It's all led to this moment."
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!