Amanda Bynes Resurfaces as a Brunette Again

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 10:33 AM

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes, you look different....

The 32-year-old former Nickelodeon and Hairspray star was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday sporting dark brown hair. She wore a white printed T-shirt, paired with a black blazer, blue skinny jeans, pointed black flats and sunglasses.

Bynes, who has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years after undergoing a public meltdown amid legal and personal turmoil, is a natural brunette and has largely sported blond hair for the past decade, although she has on occasion dyed her hair dark brown.

Bynes has been spotted in public sporadically amid her turmoil. In recent years, she has concentrated on her studies, attending Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

"Amanda is doing good right now. She is still attending FIDM and is on track to graduate in the fall," a source close to Bynes told E! News exclusively in March. "She still loves going to FIDM and is interested in the history of fashion very much right now. She has been reading all sorts of materials on books about it for her own interest and knowledge, so that's been keeping her busy."

"At school, Amanda doesn't socialize," the source added. "She doesn't want to be a distraction for the other students so she just keeps her head down, focuses on the work and sticks to herself. Her game plan is to finish school because she really wants to finish what she started at FIDM."

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Bynes gave a rare interview about her life in 2017, her first in four years. Bynes told Hollyscoop founder/The Lowdown host Diana Madison that she is three years sober.

The star's attorney said at the time that Bynes has complied with all conditions of her probation from a series of driving violations, which included a DUI and two alleged hit-and-run incidents.

Bynes also announced that she misses acting and will try to start acting again, saying, "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future. That's what I hope."

