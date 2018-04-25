The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the second episode of The Handmaid's Tale's second season. If you haven't watched yet, you might want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Did Alexis Bledel just win herself a second Emmy?

We'll have to wait to September to find out, but her performance in the second episode of the new season of The Handmaid's Tale—her first back as a series regular—sure was proof enough that her first win was no damn fluke.

When last we saw Bledel's Emily, she was being carted off to parts unknown after taking a joyride in a security vehicle and running over a Gildeadan guard. As we checked back in with her, we learned that she'd been labeled one of Gilead's "Unwomen" and sentenced to life in the radioactive Colonies. It was a brutal hour gave us insight into Emily's heartbreaking past, while showing us exactly who she's become.