The Ladies of Ocean's 8 Look Met Gala-Ready at CinemaCon

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 9:38 AM

Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, CinemaCon 2018

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Ocean's 8 might not be out in theaters just yet, but the fierce ladies who are starring in the heist film are already making a big statement…a fashion statement that is.

Most of the cast of the upcoming Ocean's film, including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina, stepped out together at CinemaCon Tuesday and turned heads in outfits fit for the Met Gala.

Each and every actress (minus missing co-stars Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter) brought their style A-game and we're obsessing over every pic of them. Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean in the new movie, led the pack in a gorgeous deep V navy and gold top paired with sleek black pants while the rest of her castmates opted for a lighter color palette.

Read

Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Kaling, who plays Amita, rocked a feminine black-and-white frock by Stella McCartney, while Paulson, who plays Tammy, donned an Alberta Ferretti gold-sequined top and skirt.

Blanchett, who plays Debbie's right hand criminal Lou, wore a cream Gucci power suit that puts all other menswear-inspired looks to shame. Awkwafina, aka Constance from the film, followed in her footsteps by donning a TopShop stripped suit that is equally as fierce.

Hathaway, who plays Daphne Kluger, rounded out the group with a sleeveless embellished gown by Bottega Veneta, and we want it in our size ASAP.

Watch

Anne Hathaway's Preemptive Strike On Body Shaming Trolls

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

With these sassy and sophisticated looks at CinemaCon coming from the Ocean's 8 cast we are officially counting down the days until we see them pull off the ultimate high-fashion heist when the flick hits theaters on June 8.

Until then, we want to know: which of these ladies' looks do you want to steal right off their bodies? Vote below!

Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ocean's 8 Stars at CinemaCon
Which Star's Heist Style Would You Want to Steal?
7.8%
2.9%
13.4%
34.0%
27.7%
14.1%

