William Shatner Gives Miss Congeniality's "Perfect Date" Joke a New Twist

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been almost two decades since William Shatner and Heather Burns made April 25 the most "perfect date" of the year.

That's right! Miss Congeniality first hit theaters in 2000, and Shatner and Burns won viewers over with their portrayals as pageant host Stan Fields and Miss Rhode Island Cheryl Fraiser. One of their most memorable scenes from the movie was when Fields asked Fraiser to describe her perfect date.

"That's a tough one," the contestant replied. "I'd have to say April 25 because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket." 

Fans haven't forgotten about the scene and neither has Shatner. The 87-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to invite people to share their own "perfect dates" as part of a new campaign with online dating service Match.com. 

"Hey Miss Rhode Island, who knew that your response was going to turn into a national holiday? The perfect date, remember? ‘Not too hot, not too cold, just bring a light jacket,'" Shatner stated in a video. "And to think it was 20 years ago that I asked that question…Well, I'm back and I've teamed up with Match to ask that same iconic question, ‘What is your perfect date?''

Watch

Today's the Day – Miss Congeniality's Perfect Date

Shatner told viewers he would be monitoring social media to find his favorite responses and that the person with the best response would win $500 to make their fantasy date a reality. Sorry, no tiara or sash up for grabs this time. 

All participants have to do is write their perfect date idea in the comments section of the post and include the hashtag #theperfectdate and Shatner's and Match's Instagram tags.

"So, tag the tag; post the post; do the darn thing; and have a perfect date," he told viewers. "And, don't forget to bring your light jacket."

He then ended the video by blowing a kiss and saying, "Perfect."

Miss Congeniality is about an FBI agent who goes undercover as a pageant contestant to prevent someone from attacking the annual Miss United States competition.

In addition to starring Shatner and Burns, the movie featured Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt and Candice Bergen.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ William Shatner , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian "Hasn't Given Up" on Tristan Thompson Yet

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Kate Middleton's Mom and Brother Visit Her and Prince William's Newborn Son

Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac Drags Lindsey Buckingham After Ousting in Unfiltered Interview

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

The Ladies of Ocean's 8 Look Met Gala-Ready at CinemaCon

Double Dare, Marc Summers

Double Dare Reboot Coming to Nickelodeon Summer 2018

Kim Possible, Sadie Stanley, Sean Giambrone

Disney Channel's Live Action Kim Possible Finds Its Leads

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale Cast Attempts to Describe Season 2 in Just 3 Words

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.