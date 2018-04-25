Kanye West Corrects "Fake News" on Twitter and Hints at 2024 Presidential Run

Let there be no alternative facts about Kanye West, please.

The rapper and Yeezy apparel company founder returned to Twitter earlier this month after a year-long hiatus and went on a fresh tweeting spree on Wednesday to debunk what he says is "fake news" about himself.

"There's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap," he wrote.

Kanye, who also has an Adidas branded line of Yeezy sneakers, tweeted earlier, "I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan."

"The Yeezy 350s sell 400 thousand pair in four hours. Only thing close to this is the iPhone," he later tweeted. "The Yeezy 700 is Adidas' most requested shoe."

Kanye's information could not be independently verified. Jordan makes about $110 million a year from his branded Nikes and tops the list of the NBA's highest paid sneaker endorsers.

"We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year," Kanye said. "It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn."